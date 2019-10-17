App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pennar Industries bags order worth Rs 304 crore; scrip jumps 8%

Pennar Industries announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 304 crore across its business verticals during the month of September 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Pennar Industries surged 8 percent on BSE in intraday trade on October 17 after the company said it had bagged orders worth Rs 304 crore during the month of September.

"The pre-engineered building division received orders for construction of warehouses and factory buildings from Wipro Personal Care, Phoenix IVY, Specialised Anila Foods and SS Developers. The order book position for pre -engineered buildings business unit stands at Rs 430 crore," the company said in the media release.

The Railways vertical received orders from the integrated coach factory, tube investments, universal engineering and Rites. Order book position for the Railways business unit is at Rs 250 crore.

Close

The steel business vertical has received orders from Thermax, Sterling LGB, IFB and Toshiba, while the industrial components vertical received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Bailey and BEML.

related news

The tubes vertical received orders from ALF Engineering, GI Auto, Patton International TTP Technologies, VE Commercial Vehicles and Thermax and the enviro division received new orders from JSW Steel, Aurobindo Pharma CINDA Engineering & Construction and for a demineralisation plant, potable water package and wastewater treatment, the company said.

Shares of Pennar Industries were trading 6 percent higher at Rs 26.50 on BSE around 14:35 hours IST.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.