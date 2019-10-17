Pennar Industries bags order worth Rs 304 crore; scrip jumps 8%

Shares of Pennar Industries surged 8 percent on BSE in intraday trade on October 17 after the company said it had bagged orders worth Rs 304 crore during the month of September.

"The pre-engineered building division received orders for construction of warehouses and factory buildings from Wipro Personal Care, Phoenix IVY, Specialised Anila Foods and SS Developers. The order book position for pre -engineered buildings business unit stands at Rs 430 crore," the company said in the media release.

The Railways vertical received orders from the integrated coach factory, tube investments, universal engineering and Rites. Order book position for the Railways business unit is at Rs 250 crore.

The steel business vertical has received orders from Thermax, Sterling LGB, IFB and Toshiba, while the industrial components vertical received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Bailey and BEML.

The tubes vertical received orders from ALF Engineering, GI Auto, Patton International TTP Technologies, VE Commercial Vehicles and Thermax and the enviro division received new orders from JSW Steel, Aurobindo Pharma CINDA Engineering & Construction and for a demineralisation plant, potable water package and wastewater treatment, the company said.