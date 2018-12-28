App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Peninsula Land surges 12% on acquisition of 3 real estate firms

Peninsula Land entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 86 percent of the equity shares of Rockfirst Real Estate Limited thereby making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Peninsula Land shares rallied 12 percent intraday Friday after the company signed agreement to acquire three firms which cater to real estate and construction segment.

The Mumbai-based real estate company said it entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 86 percent of the equity shares of Rockfirst Real Estate Limited thereby making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Company also through its wholly-owned subsidiary Peninsula Holding and Investment Private Limited (PHIPL) decided to acquire 86 percent equity shares of Goodhome Realty Limited and Truewin Realty Limited thereby making them step-down wholly-owned subsidiaries.

At 14:54 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 11.56, up Rs 0.75, or 6.94 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Peninsula Land

