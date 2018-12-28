Peninsula Land surges 12% on acquisition of 3 real estate firms

Peninsula Land shares rallied 12 percent intraday Friday after the company signed agreement to acquire three firms which cater to real estate and construction segment.

The Mumbai-based real estate company said it entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 86 percent of the equity shares of Rockfirst Real Estate Limited thereby making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Company also through its wholly-owned subsidiary Peninsula Holding and Investment Private Limited (PHIPL) decided to acquire 86 percent equity shares of Goodhome Realty Limited and Truewin Realty Limited thereby making them step-down wholly-owned subsidiaries.

At 14:54 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 11.56, up Rs 0.75, or 6.94 percent on the BSE.