Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan more diplomatic theatre than anything of economic substance: Adrian Mowat

Emerging equity market strategist Adrian Mowat.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is more of a “diplomatic theatre” than anything that’s of substance economically, market strategist Adrian Mowat said.

“I think it will be diplomatic theatre rather than anything that starts to impact the economic and corporate outlook,” Mowat told CNBC-TV18. “We already are in an environment where there is quite a lot of stress in the US-China relationship. We do have tariffs against Chinese goods, so I don’t really see the fundamental situation deteriorating because of this visit.”

Pelosi is touring Asia and landed in Taiwan late August 2 after much speculation over whether she would travel to the island, which China views as its territory. Most stock indices in Asia climbed on August 3.

Commenting on the prospects of a rate hike and its impact, Mowat said the market and the US Federal Reserve are looking at data and inflation may be much less of a concern now. The ISM price index, a measure of cost pressures that manufacturers face, fell in July, suggesting that inflationary pressures are peaking. Mowat said the market treated that as a positive message.

“I would argue that the market is much more concerned about economic numbers rather than the inflation number. So if this economy is slowing down more dramatically, I would see that as a greater risk to the market than focusing too much on inflation because I do think we passed the sort of maximum period of Fed hawkishness,” Mowat said.

Supply-side improvement

Inflationary pressures may have eased as commodity prices have started coming down and supply-side issues are being overcome.

“If you look at the price of taking a container from Shanghai to Los Angeles, it’s down to a 35 year-over-year price. Lots of these supply-side issues are being dealt with – partly they’re being dealt with by a bit less demand but they’re also being dealt with by companies getting around the problems and sorting things out,” he said.

Asked whether India would be a more favourable investment destination over other emerging and developed markets because it doesn’t face the risk of recession as much as other countries, Mowat replied in the affirmative and said business confidence in India is one of the major factors for this.

“I think it is because of the momentum of the underlying economy, and the anecdotal feedback from people traveling around India is that there’s quite a lot of business confidence in India, so that definitely makes it more attractive,” Mowat said.

However, he said there is a need to exercise ‘macro caution’ while looking at the twin deficits in India.

“We have to have a little bit of macro caution here at the moment when we look at the twin deficits in India, whether that be the current account or the fiscal deficit. I do think there’s a degree of risk there, but at the moment the momentum within the economy makes India look like the outperformer,” Mowat told CNBC-TV18.

Quantitative tightening

Mowat speculated that the US Fed would be reluctant to change its quantitative tightening plan.

“I think they’d be very reluctant to change quantitative tightening… I’d be very surprised if they were to reduce the level of quantitative tightening… When we look at what’s going on in the bond market, you know bond yields have been trending lower, so there’s no signal that liquidity conditions for government bonds are bad and that there would be a need to reverse this quantitative tightening,” he said.

Commenting on the return of foreign institutional investment in the Indian markets, Mowat suggested that it could be because of the Chinese market.

“I’m not sure if I've got a clear answer to why there's been this sort of recovery in FII flows,” Mowat said. “Now it could be that within emerging market funds, the Chinese market rallied quite strongly in June in the expectation that the economy would continue to open up post the lockdowns, particularly in Shanghai. Unfortunately, you know the Chinese have reiterated their zero-Covid policy… and Chinese equities have fallen in July and I think that went in favour of India. So I think it's all about the relative story.”