'Peak pessimism factored in, normalisation to follow - time to hold on'

Moneycontrol Contributor

The New Year has definitely started on a somber note for most small and mid-cap stocks. While the Nifty and Sensex are looking optically higher we must be aware that only a handful of stocks are carrying them forward. As seen in the image below, the dichotomy between the Smallcap index and the headline Sensex has hit multiyear highs.

The huge fall in the smallcap indices has resulted in major drawdowns in the portfolios as most of us have been invested in smallcaps. At such times we must understand that drawdowns are part and parcel of investing and no investor can avoid them. Especially, when the broader index is getting battered by the market.

Q3FY19 – Result Wrap

I think Q3 results was a mixed bag overall with some sectors surprising on the upside. The consumption theme did well and most companies posted strong revenue and volume growth but the margins were below expectations. I think the underperformance on the margin front was due to lower than expected RM benefits from softening crude prices.

The auto pack saw some margin contraction of approx. 2% and the volume outlook continues to be benign, while energy and telecom stocks also saw muted margins which led to an overall decline in the Nifty margin. This is exactly why Nifty posted revenue growth upwards of 20% but EBITDA growth of only 5%- a six quarter low. So the winners in this result season were definitely consumer oriented companies, financials, cement and industrials while auto, telecom and energy were the laggards.

One interesting fact is that the pace of downgrades has slowed down. What this means is that lesser number of stocks are being downgraded by market analysts compared to earlier quarters. According to Bloomberg consensus data 20 companies gave a positive surprise in Q3 compared to just 11 in Q2 and 17 in Q3 of last year. The trend is similar for the BSE 100 companies as well where 39 companies reported an actual earnings beat. So some bit of pessimism is easing off for the largecaps.

Upgrades increasing for the Nifty Companies

Source: Bloomberg

We must remember that from the beginning of FY18, PE expansion was rampant in most large caps; the beginning of FY19 saw some initial signs of PE de rating emerging which was accentuated in the last 2 quarters. So right now markets have normalized in many ways.

Pace of PE de-rating has slowed down

Source: Bloomberg, Antique

Way forward - Stick to quality stocks

The recent stock corrections have made valuations attractive in many counters. As per our core Plus Delta Portoflios CGM model we will stick to stocks that have displayed good earnings growth in the current quarter and keep looking for momentum and persistence of strong trends. Investors must also focus on moving up the market cap curve and maintain a stronger bias towards debt free companies with strong cash flows.

Debt-free companies have performed better in the recent fall

Source: Bloomberg

(The author is Fund Manager at Plus Delta Portfolios)