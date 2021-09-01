Peak Margin | Final phase kick started from September 1, trading volumes to be impacted in near term

By Marwadi Shares and Finance

Peak Margin concept came into existence with the SEBI circular dated July 20, 2020. Peak Margin has been introduced in equity, commodity & currency segments from December 1, 2020.

Implementation of Peak margin was in a phased manner:

Phase 1: - December 2020 to February 2021- 25 percent of (Peak margin obligation of the client across the snapshots) shall be compared with respective client peak margin available with the Trading Member/Clearing Member (TM/CM) during the day.

Phase 2: - March 2021 to May 2021 - 50 percent of (Peak margin obligation of the client across the snapshots) shall be compared with respective client peak margin available with the TM/CM during the day.

Phase 3: - June 2021- to August 2021 - 75 percent of (Peak margin obligation of the client across the snapshots) shall be compared with respective client peak margin available with the TM/CM during the day.

Phase 4:- Starting from 1st Sept 2021 - 100 percent of (Peak margin obligation of the client across the snapshots) shall be compared with respective client peak margin available with the TM/CM during the day.

What is Margin?

Margin is SPAN + Exposure for F&O and VAR + ELM for stocks. This is the minimum margin that the regulation says has to be collected from the client and reported to exchange for the trades placed by the client.

If the Margin is not collected or short collected, then exchange levies penalty on the short collection of Margin. Which varies from 0.5 percent to 5 percent.

Peak margin: Before December 2020 margin reporting was only at the end of the day on the position of client. But from December 2020, the exchange has asked the broker to also collect peak margin.

Peak margin is calculated on the basis of the highest margin utilized by the client during the day. Exchange takes the four snapshot of margin utilization of client during the day and the highest margin utilized is required to be collected by broker from client.

Why Peak Margin:

To control the excessive leverage position of the client. Earlier the brokers use to give the intraday limits to the client in multiples of their available margin, even some broker use to give margin as high as 30-40 times, that means a client having Rs 10,000 as margin can place a trade of value of Rs 4 lakh. In turn, exposing the client to higher risk against the volatility. Which resulted in bigger losses of clients, higher bad debts of brokers, if the client available margin is not sufficient to meet the overall loss of client due to high leverage position.

So, to control this the SEBI had to come up with the concept of Peak margins and restricting the overall leverage for client allowed by brokers. With the implementation of peak margin 4th phase starting from 1st September 2021, the client has to give upfront margin for intraday trades as same as the trades done for delivery. So, the chances of having a loss due to leverage position is controlled.

View:

Mohan Parsuramka, Chief Operating Officer at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "The volume will be affected by the implementation of peak margin as now the margin requirement for the intraday trades will be at par with the delivery trades. The client now has to pay the same amount of upfront margin for doing intraday trades as compared to delivery trades. With the implementation of higher-margin, the client who was doing more volume through intraday will be impacted and required to bring more capital."

He further said, "What we understand is that the implementation of this circular was planned in a phased manner by the regulators, this helped the ultimate client to understand the implication and plan their trades in a better manner."

"Overall this circular will have an impact on the volumes in the near term which is expected to be seen from September 1 onwards. However, with the new clients entering the financial markets, we will not see any major downfall in the volumes rather with better regulation and strong policies the size of the market and volumes will increase in the long term," he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.