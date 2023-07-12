PCBL shares tumble 4% as net profit declines in Q1

Despite the weak earnings, the company still continued with its capacity expansion plans, aligned with the trend seen across the chemicals sector.

Shares of PCBL slipped 4 percent in early trade on July 12, a day after the company recorded a decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June.

The carbon maker's consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter fell 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 109 crore as against Rs 126 crore last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter under review also slipped over 4 percent on-year to Rs 1,347 crore, down from Rs 1,409 crore a year ago. The decline in revenue was due to sluggish sales of carbon black during the quarter.

At 09.30 am, shares of PCBL were trading 3.70 percent lower at Rs 162 on the National Stock Exchange.

Shares of the carbon manufacturer had hit a 52-week high of Rs 178.30 in the previous session after it commissioned the first phase of its planned 40,000 MTPA specialty chemicals expansion at its Mudra plant in Gujarat.

The first phase of the brownfield expansion will see the addition of 20,000 MTPA of specialty chemicals capacity in the aforementioned plant.

In addition, the company also commenced operations in the first phase of its greenfield project in Tamil Nadu during the quarter under review. This phase accounted for a carbon black production volume of 63,000 metric tonnes, out of the total proposed capacity of 147,000 metric tonnes.

