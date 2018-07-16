PC Jeweller plunges over 22% on buyback withdrawal; down 83% in 6-month

Share price of PC Jeweller touched 52-week low of Rs 93.35, falling over 22 percent intraday Monday as company withdraw the buyback offer.

The company's bankers have not given require NOC for the proposed share buyback offer of Rs 424 crore.

On the back of non-receipt of NOC the company board has decided to withdraw the buyback offer with immediate effect, the company said in BSE filing.

On May 10, 2018 the company had approved the buyback up to 1,21,14,286 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, comprising of 3.07 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of the company at a price of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 424 crore.

The company is opening its new showroom at Deoria, UP on August 1, 2018.

At 09:33 hrs PC Jeweller was quoting at Rs 94.05, down Rs 25.90, or 21.59 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil