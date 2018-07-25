App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PC Jeweller clarifies on withdrawal of buyback offer

It is down at Rs 83.85 on BSE, from a high of over Rs 600 apiece in January. Its one month high/low was Rs 145.35/Rs 65.35.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PC Jeweller today said it did not immediately disclose to stock exchanges the non-receipt of NOC from bankers for its proposed Rs 424 crore buyback as it needed to discuss the issue first with its board. The company's stock price crashed sharply after it withdrew the buyback offer.

It is down at Rs 83.85 on BSE, from a high of over Rs 600 apiece in January. Its one month high/low was Rs 145.35/Rs 65.35.

"The company had received from bank written intimation of its objection to the proposed buyback on July 7, 2018. However, the company was still hopeful of getting NOC and was engaging with the bank for the same.

Hence not considered it material at that time and accordingly had not made any disclosure," PC Jeweller said in a clarification to BSE

related news

After receiving the bank's letter dated July 12, 2018 re-affirming its denial for the consent to the proposed buyback, the company said, "instead of immediately disclosing the same to the stock exchanges, the company first wanted to discuss the matter at Board level and update the stock exchanges thereafter about the outcome of the board meeting".

The information becomes material only after the board decides to withdraw buyback, it said. Accordingly, the outcome of the meeting was intimated to the exchanges along with the reason for the same, and hence the company has complied with the requirement of the regulation, it added.

To a query by the stock exchanges as to whether the company evaluated and complied with the SEBI norms, if NOC from banks was a condition precedent, the company said: "We believe these resolutions are customary and were confirmed by the company's advisors as being adequate to cover all approvals, including regulatory and contractual (including those from its lenders).

"However, we have noted your observation and would try to be more specific on transactional resolutions in the future.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Market news

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.