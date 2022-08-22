PB Fintech down 60% from highs; aims breakeven by Q4FY23

Dalal Street investors did not appear to resonate with PB Fintech's hopes of becoming profitable in 3-4 years, which was reflected in its performance in the equity market.

On August 22, after hitting an intraday low of Rs 528, at 12:43pm the company's shares traded at Rs 534 apiece on the BSE, down 3.60 percent; while the benchmark Sensex was at 59,066.58, down 579.57 points or 0.97 percent.

This comes days after the parent company of Policybazaar said it hopes to reach profitability in the next three to four years, provided it is able to break even at the end of this fiscal's fourth quarter.

"We believe we should be increasing our profitability by Rs 150 crore from here onwards every passing year...I don't see that slowing down for the next three, four years at least...we believe the profitability could reach over the next four or five years if one breaks even by Q4," Yashish Dahiya, Chief Executive Officer of Policybazaar, said in an earnings conference call on August 10. The transcript of the call was released on Monday, as quoted by CNBC-TV18.

In the last 8 months, the PB Fintech's stock has fallen over 60 percent. The scrip scaled a 52-week high of Rs 1,470 on 17 November 2021 and has been spiraling down since then.

According to the company's Executive Vice Chairman Alok Bansal, its core business has been profitable for two quarters now and should continue to do so.

"Over next few years starting from next financial year itself, we will continue to see this EBITDA being positive. In fact, the ESOP charges also will come down quite substantially because of the way accounting happens. So from 2024, '25, I think ESOP charges will be quite minuscule compared to the sort of EBITDA we will provide," he said during the earnings call, as quoted by CNBC-TV18.