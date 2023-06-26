PB Fintech jumps 7%; hits new 52-week high on robust management commentary

PB Fintech

Shares of PB Fintech jumped 7 percent in trade hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 704.85 on June 26, post robust commentary by management at its analyst meeting. At 12:20 pm, the PB Fintech stock was trading 6.90 percent higher at Rs 701.45 on NSE.

Brokerage Views

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has rated the stock an ‘Add’ with a price target of Rs 725 in a report published on June 23, 2023. Kotak believes that the insurance sector appears to be an ‘attractive’ investment bet currently.

Leveraging technology in multiple ways

The report further discussed how PB Fintech i.e., PolicyBazaar stock has exhibited its insure-tech capabilities stating that “PB Fintech exhibited its insure-tech capabilities in its virtual analyst meeting. The company leverages technology to support its insurance partners in product development and fraud detection; this enables its partners to cater to new customer segments and improve their profitability.”

“Operating efficiency is improved by documenting (voice to text) its vast telephone calls and using the same for a better insurer and customer outcomes. The meeting reinforced our conviction in PB's domain capabilities that will keep it ahead of its peers. We remain positive on PB Fintech with FV of Rs725 (no change).”

PB plays an important role in product development, support by technology

On the issue of the role of PB Fintech in product development support the report stated, “PolicyBazaar's (PB) flywheel is driven by the direct traffic, 80 percent of the business is driven by this direct traffic. These visitors have the intent to buy and give richer data as it allows them to identify the key segment of customers who are interested in buying insurance. It also results in better loss ratio mortality and persistency. The customer profile, on its platform, is fairly heterogeneous. Product development is supported by segmentation trends and insights of PB but is implemented by the manufacturer. PB does not have any say in decisions and pricing.”

Further, “PB has built multiple tech tools in-house. This helps in better flexibility and lower response time to changes in the marketplace. It has also partnered with IISC and select third-party vendors.”

Future Outlook: The company is now focusing on NRIs and housewives

The company now is focused on expanding business to drive growth further, “The company offers bespoke solutions to various segments. While traditionally customers are segmented between salaried and self-employed and see more competition, there are new underserved segments that PB now targets such as NRI, housewives and the underprivileged-these are new drivers of recent growth. Two important aspects of product innovations are, taping new customer segments and appropriately appraising these customers in the absence of sufficient disclosures.”

The brokerage firm, IIFL Finance has also given a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750.

