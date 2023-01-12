PB Fintech gains on getting RBI's nod to run account aggregator business

PB Fintech saw huge correction in 2022 due to lock in expiry. It fell nearly 53 percent in 2022.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of PB Fintech, PolicyBazaar's parent company, inched higher on January 12 after the firm said it has received an in-principle license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to run an Account Aggregator (AA) business.

The stock was trading at Rs 475 on BSE at 11.52am, up 1 percent from its previous close. Since the start of 2023 it has gained nearly 5 percent. The stock saw huge correction in 2022 due to lock in expiry. It fell nearly 53 percent in 2022.

With the approval, PB Fintech joins a list of eight other firms, which have received in-principle licenses to run account aggregators. Introduced by the RBI in 2016, the AA framework enables a central bank-regulated entity—with an NBFC-AA license—to facilitate the sharing of consensual data from individuals between financial institutions.

In 3QFY23, JM Financial forecast PB Fintech to deliver 44%/59% YoY growth in insurance premium/loan disbursals while the respective revenue should grow at 59%/71% YoY due to base effect and continued rise in insurance / credit penetration. However, sequential premium / disbursals growth would be 2%/4% with this being a relatively lacklustre quarter for the insurance sector.

"We expect Policybazaar core online business premium to grow marginally while the offline business premium could be flat due to a stronger focus on profitability over growth. This should drive adj. EBITDA margin improvement of 130bps over 2QFY23 to reach -7.7%. We anticipate core Policybazaar vertical to show improvement in contribution margin driven by better conversions through omni-channel customer support", the JM Financial report said.