Paytm’s 75% slump is world’s worst for large IPOs in a decade

Bloomberg
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

The company, whose founder compared its challenges to those faced by Tesla Inc. shortly after the listing, has seen its stock erase 75% of its market value one year after its $2.4 billion offering, the largest on record at the time in India.

One 97 Communications Ltd., the operator of India’s largest digital-payments provider known as Paytm, has capped the worst first-year share plunge among large IPOs over the past decade -- and the pain is worsening.

Paytm’s grim first anniversary underscores an erosion of confidence in its ability to become profitable after debuting at a time when India’s IPO market was enamored with tech startups. It’s one among a slew of startups that listed with valuations seen by many as exaggerated.

The stock’s losses have deepened this week amid concerns over the emergence of a potential competitor owned by India’s biggest conglomerate. Last week, Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. sold shares it held in Paytm as a lock-up period set in the IPO expired, fueling a three-day slide.

November’s 30% slide has taken its decline from the IPO price of 2,150 rupees to 79%.