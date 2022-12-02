 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm stock gains after management strong commentary on growth, profitability

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022

The fintech major, whose share have registered the worst decline for any major initial public offering in the past decade, also told analysts that it plans to start generating free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

Shares of One 97 Communications, the operator of Paytm, inched higher on December 2 after the company sounded optimistic on its growth prospects and reasserted its guidance on turning profitable at an operating level next year.

“Management stated that the journey to attain operating profitability (EBITDA before ESOP cost) via consistent margin improvement has exceeded its expectations in the past few quarters,” ICICI Securities, which attended the company’s analyst day meet, said in a note.

At 10:30am, the scrip was trading 3.78 percent higher at Rs 520.45 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex was at 62,898.75, down 385.44 points or 0.61 percent.

Paytm, earlier this year, had guided that it will register operating profits after adjusting for employee stock options related costs by the September quarter of the next financial year.

