 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Paytm slumps 9% as large block deals take place on bourses

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through block deal.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications slumped more than nine percent on February 10 after large block deals took place on the bourses, reported CNBC-TV18.

Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through block deal.

At 1:54 pm, shares of the company were trading 8.05  percent lower at Rs 655.2 on the BSE.

Also ReadPaytm gets double upgrade from Macquarie to 'outperform', target price bumped up