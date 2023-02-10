Paytm slumps 9% as large block deals take place on bourses

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications slumped more than nine percent on February 10 after large block deals took place on the bourses, reported CNBC-TV18.

Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through block deal.

At 1:54 pm, shares of the company were trading 8.05 percent lower at Rs 655.2 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News