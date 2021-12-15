MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Paytm shares plunge 11% as anchor lock-in period ends

Paytm’s stock fell to an intraday low of Rs 1,297.70 on the BSE, which is very close to its all-time low of Rs 1,271.25.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Paytm plunges as anchor lock in period ends

Paytm plunges as anchor lock in period ends

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments giant Paytm, tumbled 11 percent in trade on December 15 as the anchor lock-in period of 30 days ended.

The stock fell to an intraday low of Rs 1,297.70 on the BSE, which is very close to its all-time low of Rs 1,271.25.

Its volumes spiked in trade on December 15 with over 57 lakh shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE, about 4 times the one-week average of 14 lakh shares.

Catch all the live market action here

As per a report by Edelweiss Alternative Research, the percentage of anchor shares outstanding is 5.9 percent in Paytm, or about 3.83 crore shares.

Close

Related stories

As many as 76 percent of stocks that went public in 2021 as of October saw selling pressure on the anchor lock-in opening dates with the average decline being 2.6 percent, the research firm said.

It added that in most cases, selling pressure persisted the next day of anchor lock-in opening as well, with some seeing losses over the next five days.

Check out all the IPO related news here

Paytm had seen a disappointing debut to begin with, listing at a discount of 9 percent to its issue price of Rs 2,150 and losing about 40 percent of its market cap in the first two trading sessions.

It managed to recoup some losses and hit a high of Rs 1,961.05 in the last week of November, which was still below its issue price.

It has seen a volatile trading journey in the past month, and is down more than 13 percent since its listing.

Also read: Lock-in period for anchor investors of recent IPOs ends

Market experts have been worried about inflated valuations, an unclear business model and uncertain path to profitability.

At 09:57 hours, the stock was trading over 9 percent lower at Rs 1,358 on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #One97 Communications #PayTm
first published: Dec 15, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.