MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Paytm shares close record low; ends below Rs 1,000 for first time since listing

At closing, Paytm settled at Rs 997.35 a piece on BSE, down 4.33% from its previous close.

Moneycontrol Research
January 19, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
Paytm operator One 97 Communications

Paytm operator One 97 Communications


Shares of Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd on January 19 ended at a record low with shares closing below Rs 1,000 a piece for the first time since listing.

During the day, the scrip hit an all time high of Rs 990, down 54% from its issue price of Rs 2,150. The stock was listed in November last year. Since listing, the stock eroded investors' wealth over  Rs 74,000 crore. stock

Analysts believe recent indications that the US Federal Reserve may increase interest rates earlier than had been foreseen have impaired the valuations of new age/tech companies across the globe.

"Fed tightening and increased tapering are definitely playing out on high valuations. The biggest effect has come on some of the new age, new tech companies in the US and also in India" analyst says.

Investors sentiment was down after recent downgrades by foreign securities firms have dampened sentiment among investors.  Macquarie Research retained its underperform rating, but cut its target price by 25 percent on Paytm to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200 earlier.
Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #Alibaba-backed Paytm #One 97 Communications (Paytm)
first published: Jan 19, 2022 04:07 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Consider investing in 2BHK apartments or plots as they appreciate faster

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Consider investing in 2BHK apartments or plots as they appreciate faster

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.