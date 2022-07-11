Paytm rises as loan disbursements jump nine times in June quarter

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) rose about a percent on Monday after the company said its total loan value during the June quarter increased almost 9x or 779 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company said its lending business – which it runs in partnership with top lenders – saw disbursal of 85 lakh loans in the quarter, growing 492 per cent YoY. The total value of loans was Rs 5,554 crore, meaning average ticket size of Rs 6,534.

“Rapid growth of our lending products brings us an attractive profit pool. We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular,” the company said in its business update.

The total merchant gross merchandise value processed through Paytm platform for the quarter aggregated to Rs 2.96 lakh crore ($37 billion), a YoY growth of 101 percent.

The company also said it continues to strengthen its leadership in offline payments, with deployment of 3.8 million devices at merchant stores across the country. The strong adoption of devices also has a correlation with the rise in merchants eligible for loans from Paytm platform, it added.

The firm said the Paytm Super App continued to see heightened consumer engagement for the company’s comprehensive payment offerings. “We continue to achieve new records in user engagement, with the average monthly transacting users for the quarter at 74.8 million, a growth of 49 percent YoY,” it said.

The stock traded at Rs 704.90 in the opening minutes on BSE.