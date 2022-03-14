Paytm nosedives after payments bank barred from taking on customers

live bse live

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications nosedived 13 percent on March 14 to Rs 675 on the National Stock Exchange after the central bank on March 11 barred Paytm’s payments bank from onboarding new customers and asked the company to undertake an IT audit.

Shares of One 97 Communications have given away two-thirds of their IPO price of Rs 2,150.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded Paytm to ‘equal-weight’ from ‘overweight’ as RBI action could increase regulatory uncertainty for the company.

Morgan Stanley has slashed its price target for the stock to Rs 935 from Rs 1,425. Brokerage firm Macquarie Securities India, which has an ‘underperform’ call on the stock, also cut its price target to Rs 700.

Macquarie said that the impact on overall business of Paytm Payments Bank will not be substantial as it has already onboarded a very large customer base. That said, Macquarie believes that the RBI’s action against the company would lead to a significant impact on brand and customer loyalty.

The payments bank is one of the better functioning businesses of Paytm. The company had shown 98 percent year-on-year growth in revenues of payments and financial services vertical in the quarter ended December.

Payments services to consumers saw a 60 percent jump in revenues while payments services to merchants grew by 117 percent driven by MDR-instruments. The lending operations of the company had also seen significant growth in the December quarter with loan disbursed rising 401 percent on year.

For the IPO investors of Paytm, the increase in regulatory risk premia on the stock further reduces the chances of a spectacular bounceback in the scrip that could cut their losses.

