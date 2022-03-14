English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Paytm nosedives after payments bank barred from taking on customers

    Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgrades Paytm to ‘equal-weight’ from ‘overweight’

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / March 14, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications nosedived 13 percent on March 14 to Rs 675 on the National Stock Exchange after the central bank on March 11 barred Paytm’s payments bank from onboarding new customers and asked the company to undertake an IT audit. 

    Shares of One 97 Communications have given away two-thirds of their IPO price of Rs 2,150. 

    Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded Paytm to ‘equal-weight’ from ‘overweight’ as RBI action could increase regulatory uncertainty for the company.

    Morgan Stanley has slashed its price target for the stock to Rs 935 from Rs 1,425. Brokerage firm Macquarie Securities India, which has an ‘underperform’ call on the stock, also cut its price target to Rs 700.

    Macquarie said that the impact on overall business of Paytm Payments Bank will not be substantial as it has already onboarded a very large customer base. That said, Macquarie believes that the RBI’s action against the company would lead to a significant impact on brand and customer loyalty.

    Close

    Related stories

    The payments bank is one of the better functioning businesses of Paytm. The company had shown 98 percent year-on-year growth in revenues of payments and financial services vertical in the quarter ended December.

    Payments services to consumers saw a 60 percent jump in revenues while payments services to merchants grew by 117 percent driven by MDR-instruments. The lending operations of the company had also seen significant growth in the December quarter with loan disbursed rising 401 percent on year.

    For the IPO investors of Paytm, the increase in regulatory risk premia on the stock further reduces the chances of a spectacular bounceback in the scrip that could cut their losses.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #One 97 Communications Ltd #Paytm Bank
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 09:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.