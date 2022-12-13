 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm buyback capital return to shareholders, says advisory firm; co says focussed on building value

Dec 13, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Paytm board has scheduled a meeting on December 13 to consider a proposal for share buyback keeping in mind the company's liquidity position, which may be beneficial for its shareholders.

Proxy advisory firm IiAS has said that One97 Communications share buyback plan is essentially a return of equity capital to its shareholders as the company has been reporting cash losses every year, while the digital financial services firm said that it remains focussed on building long-term value for stakeholders.

Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) on Monday said buyback of shares at less than Paytm's IPO launch price of Rs 2,150 apiece will favour Paytm's pre-IPO shareholders. It said employees and IPO shareholders are unlikely to see the buyback positively, unless they entered the stock at a price lower than the to-be-announced buyback price.

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) had listed itself at an initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 2,150, which was trading at around 75 per cent lesser price of Rs 538.20 on the BSE on Tuesday.

IiAS said buybacks are generally used as tax-efficient instruments to return excess cash to shareholders and they signal that the company has strong cash flow generation, which is more than required to maintain the company's growth trajectory.

"In Paytm's case, the company continues to report cash losses annually. Therefore, the buyback is essentially a return of equity capital to its shareholders," IiAS said.

