Paytm at fresh record low despite over four-fold jump in loan disbursals, experts advise caution

One97 Communications, the operator of digital payments platform Paytm, fell 3 percent hit a fresh record low on January 11, despite a more than fourfold jump in loan disbursals in the December 2021 quarter.

The stock has not touched its issue price of Rs 2,150 since its listing. So far, it has corrected more than 47 percent from its issue price and on January 11, it was down 3 percent on BSE, from its previous close, at Rs 1,122 at 2.40 pm.

Paytm recorded stellar growth in the quarter ended December with a scale-up of its lending business and devices, and increased penetration of its point-of-sale devices.

“Number of loans disbursed through its platform increased by 401 percent YoY (year-on-year) to 4.4 million loans in Q3 FY2022 and the value of loans disbursed during the quarter was Rs 2,180 crore (run-rate of $1.2 billion), an increase of 365 percent YoY,” said Paytm which posted good growth in each of the lending products, Paytm Postpaid (a buy now, pay later platform), personal loans and merchant loans.

All of the company’s lending is done in partnership with banks and non-banking financial companies.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) continued to grow in Q3FY22 even after the festive season boost. “GMV processed through Paytm platform during the quarter aggregated to approximately Rs 25,01,00 crore ($33.6 billion), growth of 123 percent YoY compared to Q3FY21,” the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Paytm also continued to see growth in users for everyday payments. For the third quarter, the company said it had 64.4 million average monthly transacting users (MTUs), an increase of 37 percent on an annualised basis over the 47.1 million average MTUs in Q3FY21.

But despite this healthy performance, the stock remained under pressure and failed to attract investor interest, perhaps because of a combination of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) denying its insurance broking application, the departure of key personnel and the RBI’s plan to cap charges on digital payments.

In fact, it was the biggest loser amongst IPOs listed in 2021.

“Investors and brokerage firms appear to be negative about the stock, which has resulted in the stock failing to generate a satisfactory return since it got listed. The resignation of key executives, which could have an impact on business, and the RBI’s plan to cap charges on digital payments, which could have a big impact on the company’s revenue, are two major factors contributing to the stock’s pessimism,” said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

Paytm’s application for insurance broking was recently denied, highlighting the risk that the fintech giant faces in clearing regulatory hurdles, said Chepa. Considering the aforementioned factors, CapitalVia recommended avoiding this stock at current levels, she added.

Ravi Singh, vice-president and head of research at Share India Securities, said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India refusing Paytm permission to enter the insurance sector could also impact its prospects of getting a banking licence.

Singh expects Paytm to see the stock to touch Rs 1,050-1,000 levels on the downside in near term. Investors may remain cautious towards taking fresh positions in Paytm for the time being, he advised.

Paytm’s payment business accounts for about 70 percent of revenue. “This will be under threat if there are any regulatory changes. The stock is trading at about 17 times FY23 sales which seems overvalued considering higher expenses and risk of attrition of senior executives,” said Manoj Dalmia, founder and director at Proficient Equities.

While retaining its underperform rating, global brokerage firm Macquarie slashed its price target for Paytm by 25 percent to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200 earlier, implying a further downside of 22 percent from the January 10 closing.

“Post the various business updates and results, we believe our revenue projections, particularly on the distribution side, are at risk,” Macquarie said in a note.

The brokerage cut its estimate for Paytm’s revenue by an average 10 percent per year till 2025-26 due to lower distribution and cloud revenue, which has only partially been offset by higher sales from payment operations. Macquarie now expects Paytm’s revenue to grow at 23 percent in the next five years as against 26 percent earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.