Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paushak gains 3% as CRISIL assigns 'Stable' rating

The stock gained as much as 4.6 percent, quoting at Rs 2350.00.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Paushak rose 3 percent in early trade after rating agency CRISIL assigned an "A-/Stable" rating to the company's  long-term bank facilities.

The stock gained as much as 4.6 percent, quoting at Rs 2350.00.

Paushak is part of the Alembic group of companies situated in Gujarat, India. Alembic is the oldest pharmaceutical company in India founded in 1907 and has celebrated a "hundred years of excellence". Over the years Paushak has established a multi-product capability in Phosgene & its derivatives manufacturing, according to the company website.

At 09:40 hours Paushak was quoting at Rs 2,318.00, up 2.91 percent.

The stock had lost about 20.54 percent in the past 3 months.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:01 am

