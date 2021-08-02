Patel Engineering shares surge 10% on project worth Rs 976.50 crore

Representational Image.

Patel Engineering share price surged 10 percent intraday on August 2 after the company bagged an order from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam worth Rs 976.50 crore

" .... today announced that it has bagged a Rs 976.50 crore, Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage I (210 MW) (Luhri Project) from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh State Government," company said in its press release.

The project is located in Shimla and Kullu District in Himachal Pradesh, India.

The company is the lead member of the LHPC having 60% shares and 40% by HES.

Luhri Project is an EPC contract package covering design engineering services, civil and hydro-mechanical works of Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage I (210 MW) located near village Nirath district Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, India, company added.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.21 on 22 June, 2021 and 30 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.53 percent below its 52-week high and 78.28 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:09 hrs, Patel Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 16.42, up Rs 1.42, or 9.47 percent on the BSE.