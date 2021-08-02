MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Patel Engineering shares surge 10% on project worth Rs 976.50 crore

The project is located in Shimla and Kullu District in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Representational Image.

Representational Image.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Patel Engineering share price surged 10 percent intraday on August 2 after the company bagged an order from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam worth Rs 976.50 crore

" .... today announced that it has bagged a Rs 976.50 crore, Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage I (210 MW) (Luhri Project) from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh State Government," company said in its press release.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The project is located in Shimla and Kullu District in Himachal Pradesh, India.

The company is the lead member of the LHPC having 60% shares and 40% by HES.

Close

Related stories

Luhri Project is an EPC contract package covering design engineering services, civil and hydro-mechanical works of Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage I (210 MW) located near village Nirath district Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, India, company added.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.21 on 22 June, 2021 and 30 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.53 percent below its 52-week high and 78.28 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:09 hrs, Patel Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 16.42, up Rs 1.42, or 9.47 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Patel Engineering
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.