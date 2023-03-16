 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patel Engineering gains on bagging two micro irrigation projects

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Patel Engineering has been declared as the lowest bidder for two micro irrigation projects worth Rs 1,265 crore located in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam

Shares of Patel Engineering surged five percent intraday on March 16 after the company was declared lowest bidder for two micro irrigation projects worth Rs 1,265 crore located in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam.

The company’s share in these orders is Rs 485 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

At 11:49 am, shares of the company were trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 14.90 on the BSE.

