App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patel Engineering gains 17% on projects win worth Rs 2411cr

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Patel Engineering Company added 17 percent intraday Wednesday as company bagged two hydro projects and a tunnel project.

The company received LoI from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) for construction of Kundah pumped storage hydro electric project (500 MW) near Oooty, costing Rs 667.63 crore.

The said project is funded by Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

The other project is ARUN-3 hydro electric project (900 MW), in Nepal. The Company has been awarded LOT-2 where work includes construction of head race tunnel; underground power house, pressure shaft, surge shaft and other connected structures with contract value of Rs 1125.87 crore.

A tunnel project includes the construction of tunnel from Amar Mahal (Hedgwar Udyan) to Trombay Low Reservoir (TLLR) and further upto Trombay High Level Reservoir (THLR) - contract AMT-II for a contract value of Rs 618.21 crore from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 10:35 hrs Patel Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 49.90, up Rs 6.15, or 14.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.