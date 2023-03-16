Patanjali Foods locked in 5% lower circuit even after management assures on complying with promoter share norms

The share price of Patanjali Foods, a subsidiary of yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved, tanked five percent on March 16 to hit the lower circuit at Rs 912.9 after bourses put a freeze on the shares held by promoters and promoter entities over their failure to meet the minimum public shareholding norm.

As many as 292.58 million equity shares have been frozen, the company said in a filing. Patanjali Ayurved is among the 21 promoter and promoter group entities against whom the action has been taken.

As per the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules, at least a 25 percent stake in a listed entity must be held by public shareholders. In Patanjali Foods, the stake was at 19.18 percent at the end of the December quarter.

Catch all the live stock market updates here

Moneycontrol News