you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Participate in the MC Pro Markets Quiz and stand a chance to win tickets to the Traders Carnival

The Traders Carnival endeavours to bring you a curated list of thought leaders – all professional traders that are willing to chip away at obstacles, cut through the noise, and win unequivocally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Missed attending the Traders Carnival in December 2019?  Well, Moneycontrol brings another opportunity for 2 lucky Moneycontrol Pro subscribers to win tickets, worth Rs 19,999 each, to the Traders Carnival. All you’ve got to do is participate in the Moneycontrol Pro : Markets Quiz, answer a few simple questions and you're set!

Traders Carnival

The Traders Carnival endeavours to bring you a curated list of thought leaders – all professional traders that are willing to chip away at obstacles, cut through the noise, and WIN unequivocally. At the Carnival being held in Jaipur on March 6 and 7, 2020, you get to meet, interact with and learn from them.

Topics covered over the two-day residential conference include the following – Trend following, Option based strategies (Long only), Complex paired options based strategies (Both long and short), long-only equity and a set up of trading systems for algo strategies.

Close

As the conference happens on two market days, any trade setups triggered on both days, including expiry day trading on Thursday will also be highlighted by the presenters with adequate explanation.

Steps to participate in the Markets Quiz

- Click here to go to the Quiz page.
- Answer all the questions & submit them successfully.
- Quiz link would remain open till 17:00 hrs 14th February 2020.

- The winner would be informed on 17th February via mail.

Terms and conditions apply.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Pro #Traders Carnival

