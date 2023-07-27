Parle continues to be India's top FMCG brand; Britannia leads OOH rankings

Parle retains the top spot.

Parle tops the charts as the most chosen in-home FMCG brand for a record 11th year in a row, according to Kantar’s 11th edition of its annual Brand Footprint India report.

Parle holds the top spot with a CRP score of 7449 million followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. Consumer Price Points (CRP) considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. Four new brands - Balaji, Lux, Sunsilk, and Nirma joined the Billion CRP club in 2022.

Overall, consumer reach points have increased almost 50 percent in last five years. Over the last 5 years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28. More than half of the brands grew in terms of CRP. This number is highest in the foods & beverage categories. Dairy brands have low penetration but higher frequency to have more reach points.

“As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe.” said, K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.

Britannia leads the way in the inaugural Out-Of-Home (OOH) brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 OOH brands are all snacking brands. The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Frooti, Thums Up, Amul, Maaza, & Sprite.

Brand Footprint bases its ranking on the CRP system, which takes into account the actual purchases made by consumers and the frequency of these purchases throughout the year. In simple terms, it assesses the widespread popularity of a brand (evident in its market penetration) and the affinity towards the brand (shown in the frequency of its purchases).

In its latest 11th edition, Brand Footprint 2023 unveils the Out-Of-Home (OOH) category, investigates the brand rankings of 2022, and highlights some inspiring brand success stories. The report broadly covers Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands under various categories such as Foods, Home Care, Health & Beauty, Beverages, Snacking, and Dairy. It meticulously evaluates over 408 brands and scrutinizes more than 107 billion Consumer Reach Points (CRPs).