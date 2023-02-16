 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paris stock market hits record high

AFP
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

The Paris CAC 40 index jumped 1.1 percent to a record 7,387.29 points, beating a peak hit last year by just a few points, before paring back gains in afternoon trading.

The Paris stock market hit an all-time high on Thursday but Wall Street and most European indices fell on renewed concerns about future interest rate hikes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index also hit a fresh all-time high at 8,047.06 points, a day after passing 8,000 for the first time.

But it dipped into the red in the afternoon, while Wall Street opened lower.