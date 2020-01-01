'Pare return expectations in 2020; Nifty likely to hit 12,800 in Q1CY20'

Deepak Jasani

India is undergoing a big transformation period, which in the interim has impacted business activities/sentiments and demand in the economy. Global cues seem to be stabilising, while the local economic data still needs to improve.

The monsoon has been reasonably good. These factors will have an impact on urban and rural consumption. These developments along with the measures announced by the government over the past few months may be able to turnaround sentiments and result in the resumption of sustained growth for the economy.

We have seen the culmination of two pressing issues (Brexit and US-China trade issues – phase 1). Crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, and global growth are some factors that will keep impacting sentiments as well as growth.

Resolution of liquidity issues and NPA menace with bolder steps (like setting up of bad bank and speeding up the judicial process across the board) is the need of the hour.

Businesses, unable to adapt to new changes - GST, higher competition, technology, etc., are facing a survival threat; others are facing a cyclical downturn.

Continued disruption in businesses could throw up surprises both on the upside in some cases and downside in other cases. This along with corporate governance issues and liquidity squeeze can hit small/midcaps more than the largecaps.

While we don't have year-end targets, we feel that Nifty could touch 12,800 in the Q1 of CY20. We think that BFSI, Metals, Oil & Gas, Automobiles, Internet-based stocks are some sectors that could do well in the coming year.

The difference in performance between largecap and small/midcap will continue (though not to the same extent as in the recent past) as long as Indian stocks are driven by the fund (local or foreign) flows and not by Retail/HNI flows.

While NPA worries for legacy sectors may be coming to an end, there could be fresh troubles from sectors like telecom, NBFC, Infra, Agri, MSME, Mudra, Retail that may create reasons for new worries.

While the Govt has been trying its best to speed up the IBC resolution process, we need a change of mentality on the part of the judiciary, lawyers and litigants to ensure timely completion of cases.

The MSCI increases in weight by 70 bps w.e.f from May 2020 following the increasing the statutory FPI limit in a company from 24 percent to the sectoral foreign investment limit effective April 1, 2020, could bring in some more FPI flows.

Increasing rural spending (including to improve Agri productivity and improving education/healthcare facilities) and Infra spending across the country are the natural choices for Budget themes. However given that the revenues of the government are growing slowly, there could be a limit upto which these measures can be taken without impacting the fiscal consolidation process.

The key risk events for 2020 include growth in India remaining at sub 5 percent for more than 2 quarters, monsoon remaining below normal and fiscal situation not coming under control all of which may result in a run on the Rupee and on Indian equities.

To hedge against these, investors can take some exposure to export-oriented companies, increase allocation to gold and debt.

Investors have to watchful in markets as the cascading effect of one event onto other firms/markets is unpredictable. The quality of companies and their management will remain paramount. Disruption is the rule of the game.

Investors can bring down expectations of returns, stick to quality and be clear on stocks where you would want to buy and hold. In all other stocks, investors can keep taking small profits (and in rare cases, book small losses).

(The author is Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities)