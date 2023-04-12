 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paras Defence surges as subsidiary signs pact with Spacekawa Explorations

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

The agreement is for indigenous developments and deployment of Space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads which will include RF Wideband Software defined Radio (SDRs), said Paras Defence.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged more than three percent in the morning trade on April 12 following the announcement that subsidiary Paras Anti-drone Technologies Private Ltd signed a pact with Mumbai-based Spacekawa Explorations Pvt Ltd.

The agreement is for indigenous developments and deployment of Space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads, which will include RF Wideband Software defined Radio (SDRs), the company said in an exchange filing.

At 9.53 am, Paras Defence and Space Technologies was trading 2.7 percent higher at Rs 532.15 on the BSE.

