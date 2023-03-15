Paras Defence stock gains on signing pact with Israel's CONTROP

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies (Paras Defence) gained 5 percent in early deals on March 15 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Israel-based CONTROP Precision Technologies.

The defence company informed the exchanges on Wednesday that has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on March 14, 2023, with CONTROP Precision Technologies, to create new opportunities and expand both parties' business in the Indian and global defence sector.

In accordance to the pact, the parties intend to form a Joint Venture Company in India for manufacturing Electro-Optic Systems for various applications, aligning with the Government of India's Make in India initiative, Paras Defence said in the regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News