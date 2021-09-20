MARKET NEWS

Markets

Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO: Shares trade at over 125% premium in grey market

On IPO watch, the shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs 220 per share, up over 125 percent form the higher band of the price band of Rs 165-170

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
The grey market premium of Paras Defence and Space Technologies jumped sharply on September 20, a day ahead of the opening of its initial public offer.

On IPO watch, the shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs 220 per share, up over 125 percent from the higher band of the price band of Rs 165-170. This equates to a potential listing price of Rs 391 per share.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies will launch its IPO during September 21-23. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 140.6 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 17,24,490 equity shares by existing shareholders including Paras Defence promoters.

Sharad Virji Shah will sell 1.25 million shares via the offer for sale, and Munjal Sharad Shah will sell 50,000 shares. Ami Munjal Shah will sell 300,000 shares, and Shilpa Amit Mahajan and Amit Navin Mahajan will offer 62,245 shares each.

Paras Defence had raised Rs 34.402 crore through a pre-IPO placement of 25,52,598 equity shares.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue of shares for purchase of machinery and equipment; funding incremental working capital requirements, and repaying debts besides general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Advisors is the book running lead manager to the issue.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO- Paras Defence and Space Technologies #markets
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:52 am

