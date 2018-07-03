App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parag Milk Foods rises 2% on approval to acquire patented product rights from Sweden Co

The board has authorised Devendra Shah- chairman of the company, to finalise the key aspects to the deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Parag Milk Foods rose 2.3 percent intraday Tuesday as company board approved the acquiring of patented product rights from the Sweden-based organization.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 414.95 and 52-week low Rs 215.20 on 17 May, 2018 and 04 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.22 percent below its 52-week high and 46.12 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 10:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

