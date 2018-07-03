Parag Milk Foods rises 2% on approval to acquire patented product rights from Sweden Co

Shares of Parag Milk Foods rose 2.3 percent intraday Tuesday as company board approved the acquiring of patented product rights from the Sweden-based organization.

The board has authorised Devendra Shah- chairman of the company, to finalise the key aspects to the deal.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 414.95 and 52-week low Rs 215.20 on 17 May, 2018 and 04 July, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.22 percent below its 52-week high and 46.12 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil