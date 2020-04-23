Parag Milk Foods locked in upper circuit as promoters release 75 lakh pledged shares

Parag Milk Foods was locked in upper circuit on April 23 after promoters released 75 lakh equity shares pledged with Kotak Mahindra Investments by paying Rs 54 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 100, up Rs 9.05, or 9.95 percent, on the BSE at 1053 hours.

Promoters released 75 lakh equity shares of the 1,86,93,000 pledged with Kotak Mahindra Investments, the milk products maker told the BSE.

The promoters repaid Kotak Mahindra Investments Rs 54 crore out of the original loan amount of Rs 64 crore.

"They would repay the entire outstanding loan of Rs 10 crore as per the earlier announcements and release the balance 1,11,93,000 pledged shares within the time line," Parag Milk Foods said.