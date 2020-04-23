App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parag Milk Foods locked in upper circuit as promoters release 75 lakh pledged shares

The promoters have repaid Kotak Mahindra Investments Rs 54 crore of the Rs 64-crore loan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Parag Milk Foods was locked in upper circuit on April 23 after promoters released 75 lakh equity shares pledged with Kotak Mahindra Investments by paying Rs 54 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 100, up Rs 9.05, or 9.95 percent, on the BSE at 1053 hours.

Promoters released 75 lakh equity shares of the 1,86,93,000 pledged with Kotak Mahindra Investments, the milk products maker told the BSE.

Close

The promoters repaid Kotak Mahindra Investments Rs 54 crore out of the original loan amount of Rs 64 crore.

"They would repay the entire outstanding loan of Rs 10 crore as per the earlier announcements and release the balance 1,11,93,000 pledged shares within the time line," Parag Milk Foods said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Parag Milk Foods

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.