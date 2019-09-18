App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paper stocks rally 2-10% amid buzz of single use plastic ban

In last 15 days to one month, several paper stocks have rallied 20-80 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Paper stocks have remained on buyers' radar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence speech, urged people and companies to junk single-use plastic beginning October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

Emami Paper, Genus Paper, JK Paper, Malu Paper, Orient Paper, Pudumjee Paper, Ruchira Papers, Seshasayee Paper, Shreyans Industries, Star Paper and West Coast Paper gained 2-10 percent on September 18. In last 15 days to one month, all these stocks have rallied 20-80 percent.

Modi has called for end single-use plastic use by Gandhi Jayanti in 2022. Plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws, and certain types of sachets are among the items the Prime Minister wants put out of use.

Close

Image21892019

related news

Analysts, however, are not taken by the rally in paper stocks. They say it could be short-lived, as paper is not the only alternative to plastic.

"This is news-based momentum rally as fundamentally, these are high- debt firms with major working capital and raw material issues," said Sameer Kalra, Founder of Target Investing.

Kalra said only those with captive raw material source would benefit in the medium to long term.

G Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics Research & Advisory, agreed with Kalra. "The rally in paper stocks may fizzle out soon. The ban on plastic will come into effect gradually and also there are other alternatives to plastic as well such as jute and cloth bags," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.