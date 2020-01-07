App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panama Petrochem promoters raise stake for 6th straight quarter; share price climbs 14%

Promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company increased to 72.82 percent at the end of December 2019, against 70.49 percent at the end of September quarter 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Panama Petrochem surged 14.5 percent intraday on January 7 after promoter shareholding increased in the company during the quarter ended December 2019.

Promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company increased to 72.82 percent at the end of December 2019, against 70.49 percent at the end of September quarter 2019, the petroleum speciality products manufacturer said in its BSE filing.

In fact, they have consistently been adding stake in the company for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Close

Promoters bought 4.29 percent stake in the company in six quarters, from 68.53 percent at the end of June quarter 2018.

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 66.50, up Rs 4.50, or 7.26 percent on the BSE at 1322 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Panama Petrochem

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.