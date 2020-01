Panama Petrochem promoters raise stake for 6th straight quarter; share price climbs 14%

Shares of Panama Petrochem surged 14.5 percent intraday on January 7 after promoter shareholding increased in the company during the quarter ended December 2019.

Promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company increased to 72.82 percent at the end of December 2019, against 70.49 percent at the end of September quarter 2019, the petroleum speciality products manufacturer said in its BSE filing.

In fact, they have consistently been adding stake in the company for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Promoters bought 4.29 percent stake in the company in six quarters, from 68.53 percent at the end of June quarter 2018.

The stock was quoting at Rs 66.50, up Rs 4.50, or 7.26 percent on the BSE at 1322 hours IST.