MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Panacea Biotech share price up 5% after govt pushes for ramp up in production of COVAXIN

Panacea Biotech has Biosafety level 3 or BSL-3 which is equipped to safely handle infectious biological pathogens in the highest stringent environmentally controlled manufacturing facility.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Panacea Biotech share price rose on Wednesday after BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra in a virtual press conference said that Indian government has asked Bharat Biotech (manufacturer of COVAXIN), and Panacea Biotech to ramp up production of the vaccination against COVID-19.

Patra said that Bharat Biotech and Panacea Biotech are equipped with Biosafety level 3, or BSL-3, which is needed to safely handle the infectious biological pathogens in the highest stringent environmentally-controlled manufacturing facility.

Panacea Biotec is a global generic and specialty pharmaceutical and vaccine maker registered in India.

Shares of Panacea Biotech were locked in upper circuit at Rs 377, up 5 percent.

Govt has also allowed 3-4 PSUs to increase the production such as Haffkine Bio-pharma, Indian immunological Ltd, and Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation, Patra said.

Close
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #buzzing #MARKET OUTLOOK #Panacea Biotech
first published: May 12, 2021 04:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.