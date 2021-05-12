Panacea Biotech share price up 5% after govt pushes for ramp up in production of COVAXIN

Representative image

Panacea Biotech share price rose on Wednesday after BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra in a virtual press conference said that Indian government has asked Bharat Biotech (manufacturer of COVAXIN), and Panacea Biotech to ramp up production of the vaccination against COVID-19.

Patra said that Bharat Biotech and Panacea Biotech are equipped with Biosafety level 3, or BSL-3, which is needed to safely handle the infectious biological pathogens in the highest stringent environmentally-controlled manufacturing facility.

Panacea Biotec is a global generic and specialty pharmaceutical and vaccine maker registered in India.

Shares of Panacea Biotech were locked in upper circuit at Rs 377, up 5 percent.

Govt has also allowed 3-4 PSUs to increase the production such as Haffkine Bio-pharma, Indian immunological Ltd, and Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation, Patra said.

