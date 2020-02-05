App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Palm oil futures see a steep fall in Jan: Is it a pull-back or an inkling of debacle?

With death toll rising from the deadly virus every day and business operations in China not resuming completely, we could expect some more correction in BMD CPO.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Ravindra Rao

Palm oil futures at Malaysia, which had a fantastic run in 2019 moving higher by nearly 45 percent during the year, started showing signs of weakness since the first month of this new year. BMD CPO third month futures, which touched the three-year high of 3,150 ringgits/ton in the first week of January, nose-dived by nearly 17% in the month. The monthly price crash is steepest in more than seven years.

Prospects of limited demand by largest two palm oil importing countries, India and China has triggered fresh round of sell off in Palm oil in international market. A diplomatic spat between Malaysia and India has hit hard the edible oil prices as the Indian government has informally asked domestic traders to avoid palm oil imports from Malaysia (public news sources).

Close

In first half of January, India had also put Refined Palm oil imports in restricted category, which is likely to impact Malaysian palm oil export the most as India majorly buys refined palm oil from Malaysia.

Ravindra Rao
Ravindra Rao
Head - Commodity Research|Kotak Securities

On February 4th, Malaysian officials said that, “India’s move to cut back on palm oil purchases from the Southeast Asian nation is temporary and will be resolved amicably between the two nations.”

However, India seems in no mood to discuss this with Malaysia at present as Indian trade ministers have recently avoided one-to-one talks with Malaysian counterparts citing tight schedule. To mitigate lower imports by India, Malaysia is trying hard to sell more to countries like Pakistan, the Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister that, “Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on such imports last month amid a diplomatic row with the Southeast Asian nation”.

As per USDA data, Pakistan had imported around 35 lakh tons of palm oil last year, whereas India purchased nearly 100 lakh tons of Palm oil during the same period.

Adding to the worries, recent outbreak of contagious Coronavirus in China, which is the second largest palm oil importing nation in the world (imported nearly 70 lakh tons of palm oil last year), has put the edible oil prices under bear grip in global market. After extended new year holidays in the country, Palm oil prices have plunged by nearly 7% on Monday from its previous session closing in China.

With death toll rising from the deadly virus every day and business operations in China not resuming completely, we could expect some more correction in BMD CPO despite positive fundamentals like lower output expectation from Malaysia this season and higher bio-fuel mandate in Indonesia & Malaysia.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Pro
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

