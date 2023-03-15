 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paint stocks: Should Asian Paints and Berger fear Grasim’s entry?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

As ironical as it may seem, a larger market share by Grasim in the decorative paints industry might be good news for incumbents like Asian Paints and Berger Paints – currently sitting on 75 percent of the pie.

If Grasim grabs a 20 percent market share by FY30, then the industry’s operating margins will contract by only 150 basis points. Compared to that, a 5 percent market share can shave off 400 basis points from margins.

The pricing math

This is as per the calculations done by analysts at ICICI Securities.