Paint stocks shine on sharp decline in Brent crude prices

Shares of paint companies traded 1 to 3 percent higher in the early trade on June 13 as Brent crude futures tanked to their lowest since December 2021.

As paint production heavily relies on petroleum-based raw materials, the cost of manufacturing paint is directly linked to the price of crude. When crude falls, the manufacturing costs for paints drop, increasing the profit margins of paint manufacturers. A decline in oil prices is positive for paint manufacturers.

On June 12, Brent crude futures dropped nearly $3 a barrel or around 4 percent to settle at $71.84 after analysts pointed out the increase in global oil supplies and expressed concerns about weak demand. The drop coincides with the release of crucial inflation data and the upcoming meeting of the Federal Reserve on June 14.

At 9.58 am, shares of Asian Paints were up 2.22 percent at Rs 3,265.55 on the NSE. Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Indigo Paints and Akzo Nobel were also trading 1-3 percent higher.

Recently, Goldman Sachs revised its projection for the price of Brent crude for December, reducing it by nearly 10 percent to $86. The decision was based on its observation of an increase in oil supply and a decrease in demand as a result of sluggish economic growth.

Brent crude serves as the benchmark for approximately two-thirds of the global oil market.

Expectations of lower oil prices are also likely to help ease margin pressures for paint companies, aiding their financials.

