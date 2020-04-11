Paint stocks look better positioned, can brighten your portfolio in such gloomy times

There is hardly any sector which will not be negatively impacted by COVID-19, analysts have said. However, there are a few ones that are better positioned at this juncture and investors can look at them to reap decent gains going ahead.

Other than pharma, paint is one such sector which analysts and brokerages believe can be a much safer bet at this juncture.

Brokerage firm IDBI Capital highlights that the paint sector has consistently outperformed consumer staples during the last 20 years in wealth creation (25-32 percent CAGR in market cap) led by superior growth opportunities.

As per IDBI Capital, revenue and operating profit of paint sector grew at 13 percent against 8 percent for consumer staples, and 17 percent against 10 percent for consumer staples, respectively, during FY2001-19.

IDBI expects the outperformance to continue backed by favourable industry dynamics.

"Paint sector will continue the outperformance led by the scope for higher volume and price growth (8-10 percent/2-3 percent CAGR respectively) over FY20-22E. This will be led by a rise in housing stock, conversion of kutcha to pucca houses, shortening of re-painting cycle (led by aspirations and rental housing) and unorganised to organized shift (paint sector is 30 percent un-organised). Premiumization would be positively correlated with the rise in per-capita income," IDBI said.

But, isn't there a risk of wealth destruction as the paint industry reaches maturity? IDBI Capital does not think so.

"There have been no traces of wealth destruction in paints industry globally over the last 20 years despite revenue and operating profit growth reaching maturity," it said.

For instance, the brokerage highlights that in the USA, revenue and EBIT grew at 5 percent and 8 percent CAGR during 2010-2019 while market capitalisation grew at 16 percent CAGR during the same period. Similarly, in Japan while revenue and operating profit grew at 9 percent and 13 percent CAGR, market cap grew at 21 percent CAGR.

In the Netherlands, represented by Akzo Nobel NV, we note that divestment (from less profitable businesses) has been a major theme over last 10 years (2010-2019); consequently, revenue and operating profit declined by 7 percent CAGR and 6 percent CAGR, respectively. This has been taken positively by the market and hence market cap grew by 4 percent CAGR during the same period, IDBI said.

COVID impact

Under the current unprecedented times, like its peers, the industry is experiencing pressure.

COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the margins of paint players and, consequently, earnings per share (EPS) will also decline.

IDBI Capital expects EPS in FY22E to be impacted by 7-13 percent, considering one week of lockdown impact in Q4FY20E and 1-month impact in Q1FY21.

Experts think the Q1 numbers will be one of the weakest.

"The industry is likely to report one of the weakest quarters during Q1FY21. Since the industry comes under discretionary spending, uncertainty clouds would keep looming on the companies considering the possibility of an extension in the current country-wide lockdown. Also, the sales post-lockdown are likely to recover gradually and would take another couple of quarters to normalize with the expected normalisation of the economy," said Runjhun Jain, AVP - Retail Research at Nirmal Bang.

However, a sharp fall in global crude oil prices is a relief point for the sector.

"The companies have been somewhat saved due to a sharp reduction in crude oil prices, which directly affects the raw materials which will likely provide a gross margin cushion of 400-500 bps," Jain said.

Jain added that even though the earnings of the companies from this sector are likely to be downgraded, paint stocks are value stocks and such tough times are an opportunity to invest in these stocks, as they are likely to recover faster once the economic recovery resumes.

"We prefer Asian Paints and Berger Paints among the listed paint companies," Jain said.

IDBI Capital has a 'buy' recommendation on Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac Paints and a 'hold' recommendation on Berger Paints.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.