Paint, chemicals and aviation stocks rise as crude cools off

Shares of paints, chemicals and aviation stocks were among the major gainers in the morning trade on March 10 after global crude oil prices fell sharply overnight.

The most active Brent futures contract nosedived 13 percent on March 9 to settle at $111.1 a barrel on reports that the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), would push for a faster increase in oil production.

The move, if successful, will help address some of the supply deficit concerns created by the sanctions imposed on oil exports from Russia, one of the biggest non-OPEC oil producers in the world.

The decline in prices helped improve investors’ sentiment towards sectors like paints, chemicals, tyre and aviation that depend on crude oil and its derivatives.

At 9.25 am, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Alkali Metals, Apollo Tyres, IOL Chemicals, Asian Paints, and Deepak Nitrite were up 3-5 percent.

So far in 2022, sectors that have exposure to crude oil and its derivatives have been under pressure on fears that the rise in the price of the commodity will adversely affect their margins in the coming quarters.

That said, analysts still see a significant impact on the margins of companies in these sectors given the over 40 percent rise in oil prices in the current quarter so far. Earlier in the morning, Brent futures of crude oil were trading nearly 3 percent higher in Asian trading.

