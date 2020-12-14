PlusFinancial Times
Page Industries shares rise 2% as US watchdog re-certifies its facility to be socially compliant

The US apparel industry watchdog has re-certified its facility to be "socially compliant" months after allegations of human rights violations at the factory.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Page Industries rose more than 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 14 after the company said the US apparel industry watchdog has re-certified its facility to be "socially compliant".

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, on December 14 said the US apparel industry watchdog has re-certified its facility to be "socially compliant" months after allegations of human rights violations at the factory.

The US-based Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), which had launched this probe into one of the production facilities of the Bengaluru-based Page Industries, said human rights violations allegations were substantiated by the findings of the audit.

Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution in India.

It was set up in 1994 with the key objective of bringing brand Jockey to India. Its promoter Genomal family has been associated with Jockey International for 50 years. It became a public company in March 2007 and is listed on leading bourses such as BSE and NSE.

The stock traded 2.04 percent higher at Rs 24,044 on BSE at 1225 hours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Page Industries
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:43 pm

