PAGE Industries share price up 3% after ICRA retains 'stable' rating

ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating of the company to ICRA AA (stable) while the short term rating has been reaffirmed to ICRA A1+.
The share price of PAGE Industries jumped 3 percent intraday on December 27 after ICRA reaffirmed 'stable' ratings on the bank facilities of the company.
ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating of the company to ICRA AA (stable) while the short term rating has been reaffirmed to ICRA A1+. The rating agency has also reaffirmed the long term and short term unallocated bank facilities of PAGE Industries to ICRA AA (stable).The stock price has seen a steady rise in the last month. At the time of publishing this article, the stock was quoting at Rs 22,954.00, up Rs 665.35, or 2.99 percent. The intraday high was Rs 22,980.00 and intraday low was Rs 22,200.00.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 01:19 pm