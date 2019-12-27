PAGE Industries share price up 3% after ICRA retains 'stable' rating

The share price of PAGE Industries jumped 3 percent intraday on December 27 after ICRA reaffirmed 'stable' ratings on the bank facilities of the company.

ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating of the company to ICRA AA (stable) while the short term rating has been reaffirmed to ICRA A1+. The rating agency has also reaffirmed the long term and short term unallocated bank facilities of PAGE Industries to ICRA AA (stable).