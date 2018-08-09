Page Industries hits 52-week high on strong Q1 nos; declares interim dividend of Rs 41/share

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Page Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 31,600, rising 4.5 percent intraday Thursday as company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 FY19 net profit jumped 46 percent at Rs 124.4 crore against Rs 85.3 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 17 percent at Rs 815.3 crore versus Rs 696.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 38.7 percent at Rs 189.3 crore and margin was up 360 bps at 23.2 percent.

The company board has declared interim dividend of Rs 41 per equity share.

At 13:20 hrs Page Industries was quoting at Rs 31,439.95, up Rs 1,185.90, or 3.92 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil