App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Page Industries hits 52-week high on strong Q1 nos; declares interim dividend of Rs 41/share

The company board has declared interim dividend of Rs 41 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Page Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 31,600, rising 4.5 percent intraday Thursday as company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 FY19 net profit jumped 46 percent at Rs 124.4 crore against Rs 85.3 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 17 percent at Rs 815.3 crore versus Rs 696.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 38.7 percent at Rs 189.3 crore and margin was up 360 bps at 23.2 percent.

The company board has declared interim dividend of Rs 41 per equity share.

page

At 13:20 hrs Page Industries was quoting at Rs 31,439.95, up Rs 1,185.90, or 3.92 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.