you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Page Industries declines 7% despite strong Q3 earnings; analysts stay 'neutral'

Motilal Oswal believes Page remains a compelling investment case in the Indian consumer space, with potentially better earnings growth compared to peers and healthy return on capital employed (RoCE).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Workers | Gratuity limit was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh
Page Industries shares fell 7 percent intraday on Friday despite the company posting strong set of earnings, as brokerages remained 'neutral' on the stock.

The stock was quoting at Rs 22,791.40, down Rs 1,173.10, or 4.90 percent, on the BSE, at 10:55 hours IST.

While maintaining neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 25,755, Motilal Oswal said valuations at 50.8x FY20E EPS leave little room for upside from a one-year perspective.

"Valuations are at premium levels, despite assuming a healthy 22.6 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-21."

Volume growth for the quarter was in double-digits, led by the festive season mismatch, which impacted Page in Q2FY19, but worked in its favour in Q3FY19.

Nevertheless, volume growth has tapered off from the earlier levels and competition is intensifying in the men's innerwear space.

The research house believes Page remains a compelling investment case in the Indian consumer space, with potentially better earnings growth compared to peers and healthy return on capital employed (RoCE).

"The special dividend (Rs 180 per share year-to-date so far) is also encouraging and not unexpected given the ongoing balance sheet improvement," it said.

The company announced special dividend of Rs 70 per share and interim dividend of Rs 41 per share on Thursday.

The exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) reported a 22.2 percent on year growth in profit at Rs 101.9 crore and 18.9 percent growth in revenue at Rs 738.3 crore YoY.

At operating level, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 28.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 165.2 crore and margin expanded 170 bps to 22.4 percent in Q3.

Global brokerage house Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to neutral & lifted its price target to Rs 23,300 apiece as it expects the downgrade cycle to be over.

"We continued to like company's structural story on market share gains & network expansion," it said.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Page Industries

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

