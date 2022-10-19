PAG-backed Edelweiss Wealth weighs $362 million debt fund

Edelweiss Wealth Management, backed by Hong Kong-based private equity fund PAG, is looking to raise about 30 billion rupees ($362 million) for a new venture debt fund.

Edelweiss Crossover Yield Opportunities Fund will focus on lending to new age or high-growth companies in India that count private equity firms and venture capital funds as investors, according to Pranav Parikh, managing partner and head of private equity at Edelweiss Wealth.

“We will look to lend $5 million to $15 million to companies, who can replace some of the equity fundraising needs with debt,” Parikh said in an interview, adding that some of the loans could have an equity component that help generate additional returns.

Edelweiss Wealth plans to complete the fundraising by June next year and the new fund could invest in about 40 companies by 2026, he said.

Higher interest rates and investors being more cautious about plowing money into unlisted businesses have fueled demand for debt financing among startups. India’s venture debt market could surpass $1 billion this year, according to Stride Ventures.

Edelweiss Wealth manages more than $24 billion of assets and provides services including investment advisory, estate planning and investment management. Some of Edelweiss Wealth’s funds had invested in Softbank Group Corp.-backed electric car startup Ola Electric Mobility Pvt and VerSe Innovation, the parent of a popular new app in India.