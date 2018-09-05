App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

PACL case : Sebi to auction luxury vehicles

Pursuant to a Supreme Court order, Sebi had set up a high-level committee to ensure that refunds are made to the genuine investors after sale of attached PACL assets, including vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moving ahead with its efforts to recover investors' money in the PACL case, markets regulator Sebi has decided to put on sale three luxury vehicles owned by the company. The move comes after the regulator had in July directed to auction 28 vehicles owned by the firm.

PACL, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, was found by Sebi to have collected funds worth crore of rupees through illegal collective investment schemes over a period of 18 years.

Pursuant to a Supreme Court order, Sebi had set up a high-level committee to ensure that refunds are made to the genuine investors after sale of attached PACL assets, including vehicles.

The panel, chaired by former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha, is overseeing the process of disposing of assets to refund money to investors after verifying their genuineness.

related news

"The PACL committee has decided to auction three vehicles belonging to PACL," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice issued Monday.

These vehicles are Land Rover Freelander, BMW X5 and Range Rover Evoque, it added.

Sebi has prohibited the company and its directors from "disposing, transferring, alienating, or charging" in respect of these vehicles.

In December 2015, Sebi had ordered attachment of all assets of PACL and its nine promoters and directors for their failure to refund more than Rs 60,000 crore due to investors the biggest amount for any such case.

The order came after PACL failed to refund investor's money. PACL had raised Rs 49,100 crore from nearly 5 crore investors that it needs to refund along with promised returns, interest payout and other charges, which took the total amount due to over Rs 60,000 crore.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #India #markets #SEBI

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.