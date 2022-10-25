English
    Pace of Indian economy better than expected, says Neelkanth Mishra

    The MD and co-head, Asia Pacific Strategy & India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse, however, says India will soon face the impact of the global slowdown and capital inflows as it remains a current account deficit country

    Moneycontrol News
    October 25, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Neelkanth Mishra, MD and Co-head-Asia Pacific Strategy & India Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse

    India’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the pace of the economy is better than expected, Neelkanth Mishra, MD and co-head Asia- Pacific Strategy & India Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse, has said.

    India witnessed several growth drivers from the medium-term perspective, Mishra told CNBC-TV18 on October 24 while sharing his views on the Indian and global economy for Samvat 2079, the new Hindu calendar year.

    There are several drivers of growth that did not exist or were weaker in the previous cycles. “Real estate environment, dwelling structure cycle, Indian participation for goods supply chain globally, etc is brewing,” he said.

    India has gained market share in electronics, chemicals, apparel, auto components. Thus, even though the global supply chain is under stress, the market share gains are helping India offset some of the impact in the near term, he said.

    Mishra, however, said India will soon face the impact of the global slowdown and capital inflows,  as it is still a current account deficit country.

    Close

    “It is reasonable to assume that US unemployment is likely to rise, therefore we need to close our balance of payment deficit. The interest rate we have hiked, too, will impact us. Therefore, I believe the economy will slow from here,” he added.

    Quoting a note, Mishra said the economy is slowing from a much higher level than it was feared and India’s should be able to hold on to a 7 percent growth rate.

    On the market and earnings-per-share front, Mishra acknowledged that the bank's earnings are something to keep an eye on.

    Credit Suisse has been positive and overweight on PSUs for a while but he is still “apprehensive of too far down the quality curve among PSU banks”, he said

    “We do have a few PSU banks in our recommendations and portfolios. The quality ones we should definitely consider, but I would still be cautious on PSUs,” Mishra added.

    Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks marched up on October 21, with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting an all-time high of 3,310, up three percent on the back of healthy earnings.

    At 11.50 am, the index was trading at 3,361.05, up 1.51 percent.
