Overall Structure Remains Positive, Top Analysts Think Market Moving Towards 13,600

The week gone by will be remembered as a remarkable one as the market benchmark Sensex topped 45,000-mark for the first time while Nifty made a fresh high at 13,280 on the last session of the week.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.1 percent while the Nifty50 climbed 2.2 percent for the week ended December 4 while the action was more prominent in the broader market space.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 2.8 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 2.6 percent for the week ended December 4.

Experts are of the view that the overall accommodative stance of RBI and the positive commentary that the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself boosted sentiments.

Let's take a look at how top analysts foresee market trends for the coming weeks:

Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The overall structure of the market continues to remain positive given consistent FII inflows, optimistic RBI policy outcome and developments on the vaccine front.

Sustenance of the demand recovery after the festive season would be key to watch out for. From the portfolio perspective, we stay Positive on IT, BFSI, healthcare, telecom, auto and consumer.

Next week, investors would track progress on US stimulus which is again gaining momentum. ECB interest rate decision next week would also be kept on the radar.

Dharmesh Shah – Head – Technical, ICICI direct

The current rally, supported by broad-based participation, helped Nifty to resolve out of brief consolidation (13,200-12,800), indicating acceleration of upward momentum, which makes us confident to revise our target to 13,600.

Going ahead, we expect cyclical to outperform, with a leadership mainly from the banking index. Since banking components contribute 33 percent weightage in the benchmark index Nifty, we believe, traction in banking stocks would drive Nifty higher and extend the current up-move towards 13,600 in the coming weeks as it is the confluence of:

a) 123.6 percent external retracement of entire CY-20 decline (12,430-7,511), placed at 13,591

b) Implicated target of recent consolidation (13,200-12,800=400 points) projected from the breakout level of 13,200, placed at 13,600.

The current up move off November low 11,557 (over 1,700 points) is strongest compared to September – October rally (1,200 points), indicating robust price structure that makes us confident to revise support base upward at 12,800 as it is the confluence of:

a) 23.6 percent retracement of current up move (11,535- 13,280), at 12,868

b) Past two weeks low is placed at 12,790.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

The banking sector is likely to continue to stay in focus in the coming week as SC may pass its verdict on the moratorium.

In the near-term, we feel that PSU Banks can outperform as price and valuation wise they are still much cheaper than private banks and they have not yet participated in the rally in the market and banking industry.

In the last three months, private banks were up by 30 percent while PSBs (Nifty PSUB index) were even less than halve.

On a valuation basis, the price to book value of PSBs is at 0.4 times compared to 2 times of Nifty Bank index.

Manufacturing data is to be released next week, which can show marginal growth, improving the market outlook for the sector.

Further updates on vaccine developments and revised discussions regarding US stimulus can inject more optimism into the global markets.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

On a weekly basis, the market has followed the bullish continuation formation. Nifty closed comfortably above the psychological mark of 13000 and Sensex has crossed the level of 45000 on a closing basis.

In the coming week, we expect sectoral rotational activity to resume. Along with momentum in commodities and auto, we can expect bullishness in financials, technology and FMCG stocks.

In the coming week, Nifty would face a major hurdle at 13,350/13,400 levels, which is nearby, however, the Bank Nifty should outperform and move to 31,000 levels without any major efforts.

The Strategy should be to buy on dips with a final stop loss of Nifty at 13,100.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The confusing weekly pattern of Doji has been negated on Friday, as Nifty closed above the high of last week at 13,145.

This could be considered as a strength of an upside momentum post upside breakout of long-term resistance of uptrend line (connected from top to top-weekly timeframe).

This is a positive signal and more upside could be expected in the coming weeks.

The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive.

The pickup of upside momentum in the latter part and the negation of the bearish pattern of daily (bearish engulfing) and weekly (Doji) timeframe chart is expected to result in further strengthening of up-move in the near term.

The upside levels to be watched for the next week is at 13,500 levels and the immediate support is placed at 13,150.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities

Sectoral rotation theme will be witnessed in the markets in the coming weeks wherein beaten down sectors pick up momentum and witnessing traction.

In general, IT, FMCG and pharma are in a prolonged phase of consolidation and are unlikely to witness any significant buying at least till this year-end.

On the other hand, metals especially base metals are expected to remain in favor on the back of increasing inflationary tendencies and stimulus from central banks.

Keeping sectoral rotation in mind, traders can initiate long positions in media & entertainment, metals and good quality PSUs.

Investors are advised to accumulate FMCG, IT and pharma stocks in a SIP format given their consolidation are underway. Any negative news may take markets lower which would offer a buying opportunity for investors to pick up quality names.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

With all the major events behind us, we feel global cues would dictate the market trend ahead.

Besides, news related to COVID vaccines will also be in focus. Mostly rate-sensitive ended on strong footing and we may see follow-up buying next week.

Having said that, traders should not get carried away with the prevailing buoyancy and stick to quality names as we can’t ignore the possibility of an intermediate corrective phase.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.